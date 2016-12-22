Right before Christmas, GMH telemetry ward gets sizable present

Just in time for Christmas, Guam's only public hospital celebrated a $200,000 gift that will benefit patients at the telemetry ward both this holiday season and for years to come. They may not ride in on reindeer, but the GMH Volunteer Association's "Pink Ladies" are like Santa Claus to patients at tyhe Tamuning facility, and today they delivered gifts.

Governor Eddie Calvo said, "Over the years they've donated millions of dollars to the hospital, whether it's an ambulance or an improvement in the facility or new equipment. So we want to thank you so much!" The Pink Ladies cut the ribbon to the hospital's newly-upgraded telemetry ward this afternoon, which is used for patients in need of continuous electronic monitoring. The bulk of the upgrade came through fundraising as well as community contributions from donors including GTA, TakeCare, CoreTech International and the Pangelinan Family.

GMH's Volunteers Association Jenny Cruz said, "We also received small donations from the patients at Med/Tele just because of the comfort and leisurely televisions that are provided in the rooms complement of GTA.

The hospital received $37,000 for its new hospital blood bank freezers and refrigerators, its old freezers had been used since the 80's and were so old that maintenance was an issue because replacement parts were no longer available. "We were worried that they might stop working at any minute so the volunteer association gratefully gave these instruments to us so we will not run into that situation," explained pathologist and lab director Dr. Ibrahim Aburiziq, adding that the new equipment is essential for patients during emergency situations.

"Lke trauma, somebody's bleeding, or for treating some of the patients that we have on our wards."

But the work isn't over yet. Cruz said another $50,000 is being put to use at the ward across the hall thanks to donations from the Filipino Community of Guam. Hospital chief financial officer Benita Manglona called these efforts a godsend, noting, "Thank you for all your hard work and efforts because like Santa, GMH gets its wish."