Chef travels to Guam to cook holiday feast for submarine crew

He's an executive chef from Maryland who has traveled to Guam for the past three years to cook holiday meals for the men and women aboard the USS Chicago. David Trevelino has been the executive chef at the Tournament Players Club, a PGA Tour facility in Potomac for the past 15 years.

He along with his wife Linda, recently arrived on island but not so much to play tourist but rather to cook Christmas and New Year's meals for the submarine. For them, it's a Christmas tradition that started with their son Andrew back in 2014.

"He was just ready to go into the Navy and we had plan on coming out to see him regardless to visit and for the holidays and he said to me, 'Dad, when you come out would you mind cooking Christmas dinner for the guys on the boat?'" he recalled. But being the amazing father that he is, he did one better offering to cook for Christmas and New Year's. "I stuck my neck out and on the line out for this not knowing where funds were going to come from and what we we're going to do. I supported it!"

They were able to raise $21,000 the first year. The second year over $30,000 and this year they collected a little over $40,000. Monies were raised through serious fundraising auctioning off rounds of golf, sports memorabilia, and even meals cooked by Trevelino. And you'd think it be a logistical nightmare doing all the planning from Maryland, but thank goodness for technology!

He Googled and did his research and even got assistance from celebrity chef Jose Andres, who pointed him out to the Micronesia Chefs Association. "I found Chef Leland over at Pacific Star. I can't begin to tell you what an incredible person he is. I called Triple J and we started putting things together that way," said Trevelino.

And he was moved by the generosity of the island, saying, "The produce company donated all the produce last year, they donated all the pastries for the event. Chef Cristiano over at Hyatt Regency got a sheet cake donated to us. So there's just so much outpouring of help and support and it's really nice. Back in the States, I can buy from people all year round for 26-30 years. I couldn't get what I get here in two years. They're so very generous!"

The sailors are in for a treat with a Christmas spread featuring everything from kobe beef hamburgers, homemade french fries to even filet mignon. For New Year's Eve, sailors along with their families will feast at Top O' the Mar with a menu that includes crab claws and 24-oz cowboy steaks.

"There's three meals - the meal period for the new shift starts with a lunch. Then we do a dinner, so I get to sleep on the boat, and we do breakfast," said the chef. And no gets one left out. Trevelino says they send the same food to the sailors who are working on the sub and can't get to the party.

"Then we send another 25 or 30 meals to the Single Sailors Club," he promised.

Although he's not sure if the USS Chicago will be here come next year, Trevelino has fallen in love with the island and the kindness of its people. "I'm very thankful for the people on this island who are generous and have no hesitation whatsoever to say, 'Yes, we'll help you out, whatever way we can.' They really appreciate the military on the island," he said , gratefully, and looking forward to start cooking.

If you would like to assist Trevelino or would like to make a donation, you can e-mail him at davidtrevelino@pgatourtpc.com.