Guam Congress Building reopens after 27 years

It's the place many consider where our government was born and today, after nearly two decades, the rehabilitation of the historic Guam Congress Building is complete and finally open. Clearly, it's not just another old building.

"To so many, this building stands as a monument reflecting a significant period in our history," announced Speaker of the Guam Legislature Judi Won Pat. It served as a capitol for Guam, was the Island District Courthouse, the Territorial Court of Guam and the original home of the legislature. The Guam Congress Building holds a significant part of Guam history, as it was here back in 1949 when the Guam Congress walkout took place that led to Guam's greater self governance.

The Guam Congress Building served as the nationwide stage for that walkout that not only led to the end of the US Navy's rule in Guam in 1950, but led to the passage of Guam's draft Organic Act that would give United States citizenship to all the native inhabitants of Guam for the first time. Today, after more than two decades since it was condemned unsafe, the building was finally restored, with a who's-who of Guam politics showing up to celebrate the new facility and remember the past that it represents.

It's a place speaker of the 9th and 10th Guam Legislature Joaquin Arriola called home for many years. "Kind of sad but happy at the same time - because I spent a lot of time in this building both as a member of the legislature and again as a dedicated attorney," he shared.

The same goes for Governor Joseph Ada, who was the speaker of the 13th and 14th Guam Legislature. "(It) brings back good memories, during debates, meeting all those great legislators back then," he told KUAM News.

And Tommy Tanaka was the speaker of the 15th and 16th Guam Legislature, "It's an emotional search, many good years here, it brings back many fond memories and it also brings to focus what we went through, the teacher strike, they were all up there so a lot of history, very emotional."

And for Governor Carl Gutierrez, who was the speaker of the 17th and 18th Guam Legislatures, he says many major laws were passed in this very session hall. He noted, "Up here you can feel the goosebumps in the body, and this building no matter how small it looks, and how plain it is, this had stature. History is like, you can feel the spirit in here."

The work was in collaboration with the Guam Preservation Trust and the Guam Legislature. Outgoing senator Rory Respicio advocated for the building's restoration and says this won't just serve as the permanent home of the Guam Legislature, but house an important component to Guam's democracy. "The completion of the Guam Legislature Building is a tangible testament to what can be achieved if we all simply work together. This functioning facility and a restored heritage site will make an important contribution to Guam's future," he said.

Lawmakers will hold their last session of the year in the building next week.