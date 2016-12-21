KUAM Gamechangers: FD's Lenny Calvo

Leonard "Lenny" Calvo first hit the mats in middle school - and since then it's been a heck of a ride for the Father Duenas senior. Calvo, the IIAAG's 145-pound boys' wrestling gold medalist, says wrestling requires quite a commitment - both mentally and physically - so balancing academics and athletics - especially during senior year - when college is looming larger than life - requires drive and determination.

Calvo said, "I usually take time to reflect on past failures and my goals and it helps keep me focused for wrestling and SATs and school in general." Calvo went undefeated this year, and has only one loss as a friar upperclassman. In his junior year he lost a match - but redeemed himself by winning the gold at the all island meet. In fact, he's medaled every year as an FD wrestler - even taking silver as a freshman after spending the year battling with a senior for a varsity spot. In his sophomore year, Calvo broke his finger but came back in time to grab a bronze at all islands.

The decorated wrestler says he'll continue to strive for excellence - something he's done in his last four years as a friar - as an homage to his coaches when he hits the college wrestling circuit.

"Wrestling is a sport that really requires so many skills and a lot of physical strength and refinement, so you've got to direct all of your energy and your time and your talent towards that if you want to be successful," he said.

His older brother Nainoa turned him on to wrestling while he was in middle school and the two shared the journey - something Calvo says was valuable because he was able to learn from his big brother's wins and losses - and once the two set their sights on becoming IIAAG wrestling royalty - there was no turning back.

"We just started to live it," Lenny recalled. "We just started watching wrestling, paying attention to the college and Olympic competitions and tournaments - and it just consumed our lives. And we couldn't be more happy."

Calvo closed out his four-year wrestling career on a historic note as the friars won their second consecutive IIAAG boys' wrestling title - going back-to-back as champs - and the icing on the cake - Calvo was able to wrestle on the same squad as his kid brother Matias.

"It just helps make the moment even more memorable - even more special. I would really attribute it to the wonderful parents, fans and coaches who continue to guide us and show us what's right and wrong - helping keep us motivated. Thanks to coach Terry Debold and coach Jose Cruz - without them we wouldn't be where we are today," he said.

And just where is Calvo today? Well he's enjoying time with the family during the holidays - but he's turned his eye to college apps - of course applying to Stanford where his brother made the wrestling team as a freshman - but he says he'll also apply at Tufts, Notre Dame, Santa Clara and even Harvard. He says once he's in college he'll consider himself a student first - but he'll shoot for the chance to stay golden on the mat at the next level - and with his focus and base keeping him on his feet.

He's sure to face the challenges ahead with the same will to win he's had in his four years as a Friar wrestler - and that's what makes Leonard Calvo a Gamechanger.