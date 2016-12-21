Meth, marijuana found on man wanted for stealing 40' container - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Meth, marijuana found on man wanted for stealing 40' container

He was initially wanted for theft, but busted for possession of $100,000 worth of crystal meth. 46-year-old Vicente Cruz Leon Guerrero, Jr. was on police radar after a stolen 40' container was discovered on his property.

When police located him, he was found with nearly 200 grams of ice as well as marijuana on his person and in his car.

He was booked and confined.

  • Writing samples sought from Prestige Automobiles case defendants

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

  • Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>
    Search efforts continued today for one of the teen's who escaped from the Department of Youth Affairs Monday afternoon. The pair first escaped from the facility around 4 pm yesterday. It was around 7 pm last night officials confirmed one of the DYA clients had been located. Guam Police are assisting with the search for the second teen, as well. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 477-4357. More >>
