THINK PINK DAY at KUAM

Today, the stations of KUAM will celebrate our annual Think Pink Day in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Think Pink Day began four years ago to commemorate the birthday of our office manager and breast cancer survivor, Christie San Agustin. On this day, our team wears pink, provides awareness tips, features and gives tributes to both survivors and those we've lost.

We invite the entire community to join us by wearing pink and posting up your special tributes in support of survivors and those you have lost using #thinkpinkguam across all social media platforms.

We've also created a special sign you can download and customize for your favorite cancer warrior.